Ukraine Deploys Powerful Air-Defenses Near Odesa, Gains Advantage Over Russia

Ukraine has made a significant move in enhancing its air-defense capabilities near the strategic grain port of Odesa. During the International Summit on Food Security, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of “very powerful air-defenses” in the oblast surrounding Odesa. Two weeks later, an unidentified missile successfully shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 bomber over Snake Island, which was reportedly staging for an attack on Odesa or Ukraine’s river ports on the Danube Delta.

The specific details regarding the munition carried the Su-24 and the air-defense system that took down the bomber remain unknown. However, this event suggests that Ukrainian forces may have gained an advantage over Russian forces in terms of air-defense capabilities.

It is now possible that the air-defenses in Odesa have an extended range, potentially surpassing the land-attack missiles typically used the Russian Black Sea Fleet against Odesa or Ukraine’s Danube ports. This development could restrict the ability of Russian forces to launch missile attacks in these areas.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the shootdown through social media, providing details of the incident. The destruction of the Russian Su-24M bomber near Snake Island was attributed to an attempted missile attack on the south of Odesa. The Su-24 now joins the missile-cruiser Moskva, which sank earlier due to Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

Prior to this upgrade, the Ukrainian air force relied on Soviet-vintage S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the defense of Odesa. However, with the deployment of the new air-defense battery, the range of Ukrainian missiles launching from Odesa can now threaten Russian jets even as far south as Snake Island.

The introduction of these powerful air-defenses in Odesa strongly suggests the presence of American-made Patriot batteries armed with PAC-2 missiles with a range of 100 miles. Another possibility is the use of S-300PS batteries, which are longer-range versions of the basic S-300.

This development marks a significant shift in the balance of power in the region, potentially giving Ukraine the upper hand in terms of air-defense capabilities near Odesa.