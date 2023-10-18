Netflix Looks to Acquire More Licensed Shows Following Success of “Suits”

Netflix has found immense success with the legal drama series “Suits” since it became available on the streaming platform. The show has broken streaming viewership records and held the number one spot on the Nielsen streaming charts for 12 weeks, surpassing the previous record set “Ozark.” Creator Aaron Korsh is now developing a new offshoot of the show for NBCUniversal.

Netflix’s success with “Suits” has prompted the company to seek out more licensed shows that can have the same impact. In the company’s third-quarter financials, it stated that licensing has always been an important part of its programming strategy. As the competitive landscape in the streaming industry continues to evolve, Netflix sees opportunities to acquire hit titles that can complement its original programming and deliver additional value for its members.

In addition to “Suits,” Netflix highlighted other licensed shows such as “Friends” and “The Office,” which have both been popular on the platform in the past. The streaming giant believes that licensing hit shows not only increases engagement among its members but also benefits the rights holders providing increased awareness, revenue, and new life to their content.

“Suits” revolves around the story of renowned litigator Harvey Specter, who discovers the exceptional memory and skills of university expellee Mike Ross. Specter brings Ross to his prestigious law firm as a partner. The series features notable actors such as Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres.

The upcoming offshoot of “Suits” is expected to be set in the same universe, featuring new characters in a new location. Sources suggest that Los Angeles is a potential location for the new series.

Netflix’s strong performance in terms of earnings per share and subscriber growth in the third quarter has exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also announced plans for a new round of price hikes in the near future.

Sources:

– Deadline: [source]

– Netflix Q3 financials