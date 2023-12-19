Turkey’s Dogu Express: A Hidden Gem in the World of Train Travel

Summary: The Dogu Express, a commuter train from Ankara to Kars in Turkey, has gained popularity in recent years, especially among Turkish influencers. Known for its stunning scenery and off-the-beaten-path treasures, the train has become a favorite among locals and Turkish travelers. In response to the growing demand, the commuter service was transformed into a tourist route in 2019. However, securing tickets for the train can be a challenge, as they often sell out within minutes. Travel agencies in Turkey tend to buy large quantities of tickets to resell for organized tours, making individual tickets even more scarce. Despite the ticket scarcity, the Dogu Express offers travelers a unique and unforgettable experience.

Unveiling Turkey’s Hidden Gem: Discover the Dogu Express

In the world of train travel, the Orient Express reigns supreme as one of the most famous and iconic journeys. However, there is another train in Turkey that is quickly gaining recognition and elevating the country as a top rail destination – the Dogu Express, also known as the Eastern Express.

While historically serving as a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the Dogu Express has recently captured the attention of Turkish influencers, who have shared their experiences traveling through the breathtaking scenery of Turkey’s east. What was once a well-kept secret among locals and Turkish travelers, the Dogu Express is now emerging as a hidden gem for adventurous tourists.

In response to the growing demand, the authorities made a bold decision in 2019 to transform the commuter service into a dedicated tourist route. The 30-plus hour journey takes passengers from the bustling capital of Ankara to the enchanting winter wonderland of Kars, covering a distance of 1,310 kilometers (814 miles). Along the way, the train makes stops where city excursions are organized, allowing travelers to explore the hidden treasures of the region.

However, securing tickets for the Dogu Express is not an easy task. Passengers often find that tickets sell out within minutes of becoming available, leaving many disappointed. According to insiders, travel agencies in Turkey buy large quantities of tickets to resell as part of organized tours, further reducing the chances of individuals obtaining a coveted spot onboard. Individual tickets can only be purchased a month in advance, making them a rare prize for the fortunate few who manage to obtain them.

Despite the ticket scarcity, the Dogu Express promises an unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to embark on the journey. From the breathtaking landscapes of the route to the chance to immerse oneself in the rich culture of the region, the Dogu Express offers a unique and authentic way to explore the lesser-known parts of Turkey.

While Istanbul may steal the spotlight, Ankara, the departure point of the Dogu Express, holds its own charm. Home to the Ataturk mausoleum, the city showcases the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of modern Turkey. Visitors can explore the complex, which includes Peace Park featuring a Turkish flag made of pebble stones, as well as the Ceremonial Plaza leading to the Hall of Honor.

The Dogu Express is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure. With its limited availability and growing popularity, it is clear that this Turkish train journey is one that will continue to captivate and enthrall those lucky enough to embark on it.