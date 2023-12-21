Turkey’s Eastern Express: A Jaw-Dropping Rail Journey

Summary: Turkey’s Eastern Express, a newly popular train route, has been captivating travelers with its stunning scenery and off-the-beaten-path treasures. From Ankara to Kars, this 30-plus hours sleeper train takes passengers through a snowy wonderland, providing a cozy and picturesque way to experience Turkey’s vast landscapes. However, tickets for this sought-after journey can be notoriously difficult to obtain, often selling out within minutes. Despite the challenges, the Eastern Express has become one of the world’s leading rail destinations, attracting both locals and foreign tourists.

Leaving the Capital:

Ankara, the political center of Turkey, offers more than meets the eye. While Istanbul may steal the spotlight, Ankara boasts its own charms. With the Ataturk mausoleum as a top attraction, visitors can explore the complex which includes Peace Park and the Ceremonial Plaza. The city’s old quarter, Ulus, showcases Roman ruins, preserved passageways, and an old castle perched on a hill, offering breathtaking panoramic views. For a more contemporary experience, CemModern, a restored railway depot turned art gallery, hosts a range of cultural events.

Stunning Vastness:

As the Eastern Express departs from Ankara’s art deco railway station, the transformation from urban sprawl to awe-inspiring vistas begins. Passenger cabins are equipped with comfortable bunk beds that convert to seats during the day, creating a cozy environment for travelers. The train continues its journey through Ilic, a small village near the mesmerizing Dark Canyon. The Stone Road in the canyon, with its dramatic cliffs and steep gorges, attracts tourists despite its reputation for danger. With the Euphrates flowing below, this route offers a truly extraordinary experience of Turkey’s natural beauty.

While the Eastern Express has gained popularity among Turkish influencers and locals, foreign tourists are starting to discover its allure. The combination of scenic landscapes, historical charm, and immersive cultural experiences make this rail journey an unforgettable adventure.