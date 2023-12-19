Title: CBC Commits to Enhanced Accessibility for All Canadians

Summary: CBC is dedicated to providing inclusive products that cater to the diverse needs of all Canadians, ensuring accessibility for people with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive impairments. They offer Closed Captioning and Described Video options on many CBC shows, ensuring equal access to content. The organization also encourages feedback and suggestions to continually improve their accessibility initiatives.

As part of its unwavering commitment to inclusivity, CBC has redoubled its efforts to enhance accessibility across its products and services, ensuring that no Canadian is left behind. By prioritizing the needs of individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges, CBC aims to bridge the accessibility gap and offer equal opportunities for everyone.

To make their shows more accessible, CBC has implemented Closed Captioning and Described Video options for many of its programs available on CBC Gem, its online streaming platform. By incorporating these features, CBC ensures that individuals with hearing impairments can follow the dialogue effortlessly, while those with visual impairments can comprehend the on-screen actions and descriptions. This commitment underscores CBC’s dedication to providing an immersive viewing experience for all Canadians.

CBC is not content with just maintaining the status quo. The organization actively seeks feedback and suggestions from its audience to continuously improve its accessibility initiatives. By inviting diverse perspectives and engaging in discussions about accessibility challenges, CBC aims to better understand the unique requirements of its audience, driving innovation and fostering inclusivity.

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, CBC firmly believes that accessibility goes beyond providing a checkbox solution. By proactively engaging with their community and incorporating accessibility features into their products, CBC is championing the cause of equal access for all Canadians, celebrating diversity, and creating a society where everyone can fully participate, regardless of their abilities.

In conclusion, CBC’s commitment to enhancing accessibility for all Canadians is evident through its implementation of Closed Captioning and Described Video options on CBC Gem. By actively seeking feedback and embracing accessibility as a core value, CBC is working towards creating a more inclusive society, where everyone can access and enjoy their content on an equal footing.