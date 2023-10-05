New Video Addresses Voter Confusion Around Voice Referendum

A new campaign video tackling voter confusion surrounding the Voice referendum has gained traction on social media and received endorsements from Hollywood stars Taika Waititi and Jason Momoa. The video, written and starring The Feed comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, alongside rapper Adam Briggs, uses humor and real conversations to debunk common arguments against the referendum proposal.

Unlike the official advertisements from the Yes and No campaigns, this video takes a different approach. Directed Australian filmmaker Nash Edgerton, it aims to cut through the confusion using humor. The creatives involved in the project quickly agreed that this was the most effective way to tackle the misinformation surrounding the referendum.

The video was not commissioned the Yes campaign, and no one involved was paid for their work. It was shot in half a day and edited in less than a week. The team involved hopes that the video will encourage discussions among viewers, whether in their own homes or in public spaces such as bars and kitchens.

The referendum proposal seeks to establish an advisory board, allowing First Nations people to provide advice. The video aims to clarify any misunderstandings and present the information in a straightforward manner. By using humor and addressing common concerns, it aims to encourage people to read the proposal and make an informed decision.

Overall, the video has been well-received, particularly among younger Australians on social media. The hope is that it will help combat the spread of misinformation and generate further conversations about the importance of the Voice referendum.

