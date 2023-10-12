Adapting Nonfiction: A Conversation with R.J. Cutler, Director of “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul”

Adapting nonfiction material for the screen can be a challenging task, but it also presents an opportunity to explore new perspectives and bring depth to a well-known story. R.J. Cutler, the director of the Netflix series “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” recently sat down with TIME to discuss his approach to adapting the book “Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul” and the complexities of capturing nuance on screen.

What initially interested Cutler about the story of Juul was its potential to explore the unintended consequences of Big Tech. The idea that a couple of design students at Stanford could create an e-cigarette to help people quit smoking, only to inadvertently ignite an epidemic of teen vaping, fascinated him. Cutler saw it as a perfect way to delve into the complexities of the tech industry and its impact on society.

When it came to adapting the nonfiction material, Cutler found that basing the series on a book provided a solid foundation for shaping the narrative. The book gave him a structure to work with, but also allowed him and his team to add elements that weren’t present in the original text. This freedom to create a cinematic storytelling experience, rather than simply translating the book to the screen, was a valuable gift.

Cutler also discussed his collaboration with the author of the book, highlighting the trust and faith necessary in the early stages of the project. The fact that the book wasn’t finished when they began working together didn’t concern him, as he believed in the overall concept and had confidence that it would ultimately be a success.

In the end, Cutler compared the process of adapting nonfiction to making a reduction in cooking – it’s about distilling the essence of the story and finding the most compelling and resonant aspects to bring to the screen.

Adapting nonfiction material is no easy feat, but when done successfully, it can result in a rich and complex storytelling experience. “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” is just one example of how adapting a book can enhance and expand upon the original source material, offering viewers a deeper understanding of a complex and controversial topic.

Source: TIME (source article without URL)