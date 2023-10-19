TikTok Stitching Trend Sparks Wild Storytelling and Memes

The latest TikTok stitching trend has taken over the platform, fueled a video from home-cooking influencer Susi Vidal. In her video, Vidal shared her recipe for homemade pesto while expressing her dislike for store-bought pesto. The video quickly went viral, amassing over 10 million views.

What makes this trend unique is the stitching feature on TikTok, which allows users to respond to videos creating their own. People began stitching Vidal’s pesto video to share their own wild and hilarious stories. The range of stories is vast, from bizarre and humorous anecdotes to more serious and unsettling tales.

No topic is off-limits in these stitched videos. One user shared a story about a strange smell in their apartment, which turned out to be their neighbor’s rotting corpse. Another recounted the time they clogged a toilet at a company party as an intern on Stephen Colbert’s show. The stories vary in intensity, but they all add to the chaos and entertainment of the trend.

Not only regular TikTok users, but even celebrities joined in on the trend. Josh Peck and John Green both stitched Vidal’s video, sharing their own funny stories. The trend has garnered hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views, demonstrating its popularity among TikTok users.

Vidal herself embraced the trend and participated in it, further fueling the storytelling frenzy. She thanked her followers for their responses and even shared her own crazy story about the first time she got drunk.

This stitching trend is just another example of the ever-evolving and unpredictable nature of internet trends. TikTok continues to be a platform where creativity and storytelling thrive, providing endless entertainment for its users.

