Netflix Originals That Will Leave You Wanting More

Netflix has become synonymous with quality original content, and they’re not afraid to turn up the heat. From steamy affairs to globe-spanning sci-fi, these Netflix shows are guaranteed to leave you hot and bothered. While some provide more than just sex scenes, these shows strike the perfect balance between plot and passion.

1. “Sex/Life” (2021-2023): This provocative show follows a woman who throws her picture-perfect life away to engage in a steamy affair with a man who awakens her desires. The sex scenes are frequent and intense, leaving little to the imagination. But it’s the chemistry between the real-life couple Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos that sets this show on fire.

2. “Sense8” (2015-2018): From the creators of “The Matrix,” this globe-spanning sci-fi epic offers equal parts story and sex. Eight strangers discover they are connected and share the ability to tap into each other’s thoughts and actions. The intimate scenes in this show are unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It’s a sexual rendezvous that represents the beautiful diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

3. “Fatal Seduction” (2023): Combining wealth with a forbidden affair, this show follows a main character involved with her student. Secrets slowly surface, revealing a connection to her husband’s past. While the narrative may be banal, the voyeuristic intentions and extravagant locations make up for it. It’s a fantasy come to life.

4. “Bridgerton” (2020-present): This period drama is as steamy as it gets. The love between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton is passionate and intense. Their fights lead to intimate moments in every room imaginable, turning up the heat with each encounter. But the show also offers intriguing drama and well-developed characters.

5. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (2023): This spin-off explores the love story between Queen Charlotte and King George. It delves deeper into their relationship, tackling topics like mental illness and spousal secrets. While the sex scenes are captivating, it’s the emotional depth of the story that truly shines.

6. “Obsession” (2023): This erotic thriller follows a London surgeon who engages in a dangerous affair with his son’s fiance. Moments in the series carry the intense energy of classics like “Fatal Attraction.” The stakes are high, and both characters risk everything for their forbidden desires.

If you’re looking for a TV experience that will leave you wanting more, these Netflix originals are sure to satisfy your cravings. Dive into these shows for an unforgettable, steamy journey like no other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are these shows suitable for all audiences?

No, these shows contain explicit and sexual content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Can I watch these shows with my family?

Due to the mature content, it is recommended to watch these shows in an appropriate setting.

Do these shows offer more than just steamy scenes?

Yes, while these shows feature passionate moments, they also have well-developed plots and intriguing characters that go beyond just eroticism.

Are these shows available worldwide on Netflix?

Netflix availability can vary region. Please check your local Netflix library for the shows mentioned in this article.