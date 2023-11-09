Valve Launches Limited Edition Clear Plastic Steam Deck OLED

Valve, the gaming company known for its innovative hardware and software, has unveiled a limited edition version of its highly anticipated Steam Deck. The new variant features a unique clear plastic design that allows users to catch a glimpse of the inner workings of the device.

Unlike aftermarket solutions that have gained popularity among nostalgic gamers, Valve’s official version offers a translucent plastic body with a smoky quality, reminiscent of popular gaming devices from the past. While it may not be as transparent as an atomic purple Game Boy Color or custom shell replacements, it still allows users to admire the underlying electronics and hidden components, complemented bright orange highlights.

Set to be released on November 16, the Steam Deck OLED will be available alongside the standard models. However, this limited edition will only be available for purchase in the United States and Canada. It features a generous 1 TB NVMe configuration, similar to the standard version, with an expected price tag of $650.

The design has received mixed reviews within the gaming community. Some are drawn to the nostalgic appeal of the clear plastic casing, evoking memories of classic gaming experiences, while others appreciate the build quality and attention to detail offered an official release. Moreover, the Steam Deck OLED includes all the improvements that came with the OLED revision, as highlighted in glowing reviews gaming experts.

While the limited edition Steam Deck OLED undoubtedly appeals to gaming enthusiasts, the high price may prove to be a deterrent for some. However, those who recently purchased a Steam Deck in October or November of 2023 may feel a sense of envy, as they miss out on the updated features of the new release.

With its clear plastic design, the Steam Deck OLED adds a touch of nostalgia to the world of portable gaming devices, showcasing Valve’s commitment to delivering unique and immersive gaming experiences.

FAQ

What is the release date for the limited edition Steam Deck OLED?

The limited edition Steam Deck OLED is set to be released on November 16.

Where can the limited edition Steam Deck OLED be purchased?

The limited edition Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase in the United States and Canada.

What is the price of the limited edition Steam Deck OLED?

The limited edition Steam Deck OLED is expected to be priced at $650.

Does the limited edition Steam Deck OLED offer any improvements over the standard model?

Yes, the limited edition Steam Deck OLED includes all the improvements that came with the OLED revision, as highlighted in reviews gaming experts.