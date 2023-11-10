Should You Wait for the New Steam Deck OLED or Grab a Black Friday Deal?

As the anticipation for the new Steam Deck OLED heats up, it’s essential to consider whether it’s worth waiting for or if grabbing a Black Friday gaming deal is the better option. Valve has already introduced tempting price drops on its original LCD models, making this year’s sale an attractive opportunity for gamers. But what factors should you consider in making your decision?

Firstly, let’s talk about OLED screens. The Steam Deck OLED model promises beautiful visuals with its exceptional contrast and superior colors. If you’re someone who appreciates color accuracy and crispy contrast, upgrading to the OLED version might be worth it. However, if these features aren’t your priority, sticking with the discontinued versions or exploring other portable PCs could be a more cost-effective choice.

It’s also essential to remember that the Steam Deck OLED is not the Steam Deck 2. While it offers a slight performance improvement with its refreshed chip, it’s not a significant leap forward like a next-gen release. If you’re seeking a substantial performance boost, you might have to wait for a future Steam Deck iteration or consider alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally, which boasts higher frame rates thanks to its advanced AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU.

If refresh rate matters to you, it’s worth noting that the Steam Deck OLED offers a 90Hz capability, while alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally can provide a 120Hz or even 144Hz experience. Higher refresh rates can enhance gameplay smoothness, especially in titles that run above 60fps. So, if speed is a priority, taking advantage of Black Friday deals on high-refresh-rate portable PCs might be a wise choice.

Finally, storage capacity plays a role in your decision-making process. The Steam Deck OLED offers a generous 1TB storage option, which can be a significant advantage for gamers with extensive libraries. On the other hand, if storage isn’t a top concern for you, the discounted versions of the Steam Deck or other portable PCs might offer a more budget-friendly option without compromising performance.

In conclusion, when considering whether to wait for the new Steam Deck OLED or seize the opportunity of Black Friday deals, it’s crucial to evaluate your preferences regarding screen quality, performance, refresh rate, and storage. Each option has its own pros and cons, and it ultimately depends on your specific gaming needs and budget.

FAQ

Q: Is the Steam Deck OLED worth the wait?

A: If you prioritize OLED screens and prefer enhanced visuals, waiting for the Steam Deck OLED may be worth it. However, if screen quality isn’t a top concern, alternative gaming devices or discounted Steam Deck versions might suit you better.

Q: Will there be a Steam Deck 2?

A: While Valve has introduced the Steam Deck OLED as a new addition to its lineup, it’s not a significant leap forward from the original Steam Deck. Gamers seeking a performance boost akin to a next-gen release may have to wait for future iterations or explore other portable PC options.

Q: How do refresh rates impact gameplay?

A: Higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, can enhance gameplay smoothness and responsiveness, especially in games that run at high frame rates. If speed is essential to you, consider portable PCs with higher refresh rates instead of or alongside the Steam Deck OLED.

Q: Does storage capacity matter?

A: If you have a large game library or prefer not to frequently manage storage space, the Steam Deck OLED’s 1TB storage option is a significant advantage. However, if storage isn’t a crucial factor, other portable PCs or discounted Steam Deck models might offer a more affordable alternative.