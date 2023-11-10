Should You Wait for the Steam Deck OLED? Consider These Factors First

As the release of the Steam Deck OLED version draws near, many gamers are undoubtedly excited about the prospect of upgrading their handheld gaming experience. However, before making a hasty purchase, it’s worth considering a few key factors to ensure you’re making the right choice.

First and foremost, let’s talk about OLED screens. If you’re someone who appreciates the beauty of vibrant colors and exceptional contrast, then the Steam Deck OLED might be the perfect choice for you. Its inky blacks and superior colors can truly enhance your gaming experience. On the other hand, if color accuracy and contrast aren’t high on your priority list, you may find the cheaper, to-be-discontinued versions of the Steam Deck more suitable for your needs.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that the Steam Deck OLED model is not the Steam Deck 2. While it brings some improvements over the original model, such as the upgraded ‘Sephiroth’ chip, it doesn’t offer a significant performance uplift. If you’re seeking higher frame rates and improved overall performance, you may want to consider alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally, which features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU.

Another factor to consider is refresh rate. The Steam Deck OLED offers a respectable 90Hz refresh rate, which can greatly enhance gameplay fluidity. However, if you’re looking for even higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go might be more appealing options. Take advantage of Black Friday deals to find these handhelds at more affordable prices.

Storage capacity is another point to keep in mind. The Steam Deck OLED comes with 1TB of storage default, which is a considerable advantage for those with large game libraries. If you’ve experienced the frustration of constantly swapping out downloads on handhelds with limited storage, the Steam Deck OLED’s generous capacity might make it the ideal choice for you.

In conclusion, when deciding whether to wait for the Steam Deck OLED, it’s important to consider your priorities: OLED screen quality, performance, refresh rate, and storage capacity. By weighing these factors and exploring alternative options, you can make an informed decision that suits your gaming preferences and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is the Steam Deck OLED worth the wait?

The answer depends on your personal preferences. If you value OLED screen quality, improved hardware performance, and a higher refresh rate, then it may be worth the wait. However, if these features are not a priority for you, the existing Steam Deck models or alternative handhelds may be more suitable.

2. Can I expect a significant performance boost with the Steam Deck OLED?

While the Steam Deck OLED offers some improvements over the original model, it does not provide a significant performance uplift compared to the upcoming Steam Deck 2. If you’re seeking a substantial performance boost, you may want to explore other options with more powerful hardware.

3. Will I benefit from the higher refresh rate offered alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally?

If you’re someone who values smoother gameplay and higher frame rates, the higher refresh rates offered alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally can enhance your gaming experience. However, it’s important to consider whether you can notice the difference and if it aligns with your gaming preferences.

4. How important is storage capacity when choosing a handheld gaming device?

Storage capacity plays a crucial role, especially if you have a large game library. The Steam Deck OLED’s 1TB storage capacity can accommodate more games without the need for constant downloads and storage management. If storage convenience is important to you, the Steam Deck OLED might be the ideal choice.