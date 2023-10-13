New Chapter of Goosebumps Premieres on Disney+ and Hulu

A new chapter of the Goosebumps series is set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13th. Inspired R.L. Stine’s bestselling novels, the series follows the story of five high school students who embark on an investigation into the 1993 death of a local teenager. This investigation leads them on a dark and twisted journey, uncovering secrets from their parents’ past.

The first five episodes of Goosebumps are currently available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Fans of the book series will recognize some of the episode titles, including “Say Cheese and Die!”, “The Haunted Mask”, “Cuckoo Clock of Doom”, “Go Eat Worms”, and “Reader Beware”. The premiere episode, “Say Cheese and Die”, follows a star quarterback who finds an old camera that begins to disrupt his life.

If you’re interested in streaming Goosebumps, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial on Hulu. After the trial period, plans start at $7.99/month. Hulu subscribers have access to thousands of episodes of TV shows and movies, including Halloween-themed picks like Monster: Inside America’s Most Extreme Haunted Houses, The Mill, Appendage, and Living for the Dead.

For those who grew up reading and watching Goosebumps, there are also collectible book sets available. One option is the Goosebumps 25th Anniversary Retro Set, which includes five of the bestselling novels packed in a retro tin. Another option is The Classic Goosebumps Series: 20 Book Collection, which features 20 books and is perfect for fans who want to immerse themselves in the spooky world of Goosebumps.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Goosebumps series or new to the world of R.L. Stine, the new chapter of Goosebumps is sure to provide thrills and chills. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stream the series on Disney+ and Hulu.

