Where to Stream The Social Dilemma: A Dark Dive into Tech’s Influence

Looking for the perfect place to watch the thought-provoking documentary The Social Dilemma? Look no further, as we’ve got all the streaming details you need.

The Social Dilemma sheds light on the hidden side of big-tech service providers in Silicon Valley, bringing to the forefront the alarming consequences of internet culture. Directed Jeff Orlowski-Yang and written Orlowski-Yang, Vickie Curtis, and Davis Coombe, this documentary unravels the manipulative strategies employed tech companies to keep users engaged on social media platforms. Furthermore, it reveals the unsettling reality of social media users being transformed into mere commodities for corporate profit.

This eye-opening documentary boasts an impressive cast that includes Jeff Seibert, Joe Toscano, Guillaume Chaslot, Tristan Harris, and Bailey Richardson. Additionally, it features notable individuals such as Lynn Fox, Aza Raskin, Sandy Parakilas, Jaron Lanier, Anna Lembke, and Justin Rosenstein, among others.

Without further ado, here’s how you can watch and stream The Social Dilemma through Netflix, the renowned American subscription-based streaming service:

Stream The Social Dilemma on Netflix

Netflix provides an extensive library of video content, ranging from movies and TV shows to documentaries, anime, and stand-up specials. With Netflix, you can easily access this diverse collection of entertainment from any device, be it your mobile phone, laptop, tablet, or streaming device.

To watch The Social Dilemma via Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the following options:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans to cater to various preferences:

– The Standard with Ads Plan, priced at $6.99 per month, provides access to almost all movies and TV shows. However, it includes ads before or during content consumption. Users can enjoy Full HD quality and stream on two supported devices simultaneously.

– The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free experience. It allows users to download content on two supported devices, with an option to add one extra member who does not live in the same household.

– The Premium Plan, priced at $22.99 per month, provides the same features as the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices concurrently. It supports Ultra HD content, enables downloading on up to six supported devices, and offers the option to add up to two extra members living outside the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Synopsis of The Social Dilemma:

“Explores the dangerous human impact of social networking; tech experts sound the alarm on their own creations.”

Please note that streaming services may change over time. The information provided above was accurate at the time of writing.

