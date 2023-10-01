The Problem with Excessive Snapchat Use: Superficiality and Exclusion

In today’s digital age, in-person communication is on the decline. People are increasingly glued to their smartphones, using social media platforms like Snapchat to communicate with others. However, this excessive use of Snapchat is causing some concerning issues.

Snapchat, popular among the younger generation, has become a go-to social media outlet. With 48% of users in the United States falling between the ages of 15 to 25, it is clear that many young people spend a significant amount of their time on this platform. Unfortunately, this excessive reliance on Snapchat can hinder face-to-face interactions and impede the development of crucial communication skills.

Communication on Snapchat often consists of “snapping,” which refers to sending pictures back and forth. While chatting is possible, many users simply send superficial images with no meaningful content. This type of communication is not only a waste of time, but it also prevents genuine connections from forming. True interpersonal communication skills are best developed through face-to-face interactions, not through phone interactions.

Moreover, there is a concerning trend of adding strangers as “friends” on Snapchat. This can lead to potential dangers as users cannot truly know the identity of the individual behind the pictures they are receiving. Relationships formed solely on Snapchat exist only in the virtual realm, missing out on the opportunity to establish meaningful connections in person.

Additionally, the obsession with Snapchat streaks and Snap Scores is contributing to an unhealthy mindset. Users spend valuable time trying to increase their scores, believing that it will bring them social validation. However, this obsession is a waste of time and does not contribute to meaningful interactions or personal growth.

Furthermore, non-users of Snapchat often face backlash and feelings of exclusion. Those who do not frequent the platform are sometimes seen as “weird” or out of touch. This judgment can negatively impact their self-esteem and create a divide between Snapchat users and non-users.

In conclusion, excessive Snapchat use promotes superficiality and exclusion. It hampers the development of genuine interpersonal communication skills and can be a waste of time. Instead of fixating on virtual connections, it is crucial to prioritize meaningful face-to-face interactions with friends and family. Genuine friendships and conversations cannot be replaced the superficiality of Snapchat.

Definitions:

– Snapchat: A social media platform where users can send photos and messages to each other, known for its disappearing posts.

– Superficial: Lacking depth or meaningful content.

– Interpersonal communication skills: The ability to effectively communicate and interact with others.

– Face-to-face interactions: Conversations that occur in person, allowing for nonverbal cues and deeper connections.

