The Rise of the Snail Girl Era: Embracing a New Approach to Work

In the fast-paced world of technology and social trends, it can be overwhelming to keep up. The latest craze sweeping through the ranks of young women on TikTok is the “snail girl era.” This movement, characterized going slow, retreating when needed, and following one’s own pace, offers a refreshing alternative to the hustle and bustle of corporate culture.

The snail girl era is resonating with many professionals, including those in high-pressure executive roles. A recent report the University of Melbourne found that prime-aged workers, aged 25 to 55, have experienced declining physical and mental health since the start of the pandemic, with one-third considering quitting their jobs. This suggests that the traditional approach of working harder and longer is no longer sustainable.

For decades, women have been told that success means being a “girl boss” and pushing themselves to the limit. However, new data from the Gallup Institute reveals that women, despite being more engaged than men, experience higher levels of stress and burnout. The burden of housework, gender pay gaps, and homelessness among older women further highlight the challenges faced women in the workforce.

It’s clear that a change of pace is needed for everyone, regardless of gender. Finding a pace that aligns with one’s values and priorities is crucial. This could involve identifying core values and setting clear priorities each week to avoid the trap of constant busyness.

As an HR expert and career coach, I believe that embracing the principles of the snail girl era can lead to healthier and more fulfilling working lives. By prioritizing self-care and finding balance, individuals can avoid burnout and achieve greater long-term success.

It’s time to re-evaluate our approach to work and prioritize personal well-being. So, if you need me, I’ll be embracing the snail girl era and taking a well-deserved nap.

Source: The West Australian