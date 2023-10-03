The Rise of the Smart TV Home Screen: A New Era for Advertisers

The streaming era has revolutionized the way we consume content, offering viewers unprecedented control over their viewing habits. With the decline of traditional Pay TV and the rise of streaming services, we now live in an era defined personalized experiences and on-demand accessibility. However, this new landscape has brought about the demise of “appointment viewing” – the concept of tuning in to shows and events at a specific time on a specific channel to capture a mass audience.

Gone are the days when shows like Seinfeld could attract over 26 million viewers or American Idol could draw in 17 million viewers. The numbers tell a clear story of the changing viewing habits of audiences. But advertisers need not despair. While traditional appointment viewing may be a thing of the past, mass reach can still be achieved in the age of individualized content consumption.

Streaming has ushered in a golden age of entertainment, where viewers can demand content on their terms. And with over 230 million connected TV (CTV) users in the US, spending nearly 2 hours on CTV every day, advertisers have the opportunity to engage with audiences in a new and rising medium. The answer lies in recognizing the power of the smart TV home screen.

The home screen of a smart TV is the first thing viewers see when they turn on their TVs – an interactive and engaging environment that offers unparalleled opportunities for advertisers to reach and converse with engaged viewers. In the fragmented world of streaming apps, the home screen serves as the hub for viewers seeking their entertainment fix. For cord-cutting households, the home screen guides them through their content journey, making it an ideal platform for advertisers to leave a lasting impression.

For media and entertainment companies, the home screen provides a seamless solution to promote content through personalized recommendations and in-stream video. It fosters engagement and drives potential subscriptions. Consumer brands can also capitalize on the home screen offering value to consumers in uncluttered, premium real estate. It creates an opportunity for brands to build a unique viewing experience rooted in their initiatives or messaging, and align with new, timely, and premium content.

The power of personalization cannot be understated. By curating viewers’ entertainment journeys through relevant content recommendations and an intuitive user experience, advertisers can capitalize on the “appointment” of turning on the TV and deliver meaningful value exchanges. This allows for mass reach in the age of personalized entertainment.

The smart TV home screen is TV’s new mass-reach vehicle. It is where brands and content partners can achieve tangible business outcomes and forge meaningful connections with viewers. It is a pivotal juncture for the industry to harness the power of the home screen and deliver tailored content that resonates with viewers. The possibilities are endless, and advertisers must embrace this new era to thrive in the evolving landscape of content consumption.

Sources:

– No specific URLs mentioned