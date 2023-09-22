Choosing the Right Social Media Platform for Financial Advisors

In a panel discussion at the Institute for Advanced Financial Planners’ annual symposium, experts in the field agreed that financial advisors don’t need to be on every social media platform. Instead, they should choose one that aligns with their strengths, personality, and target audience.

Aravind Sithamparapillai, an associate with Ironwood Wealth Management Group, has found success in posting videos on Instagram, catering to his target audience of midwives. Meanwhile, McGrath and Engen, both self-proclaimed introverts, prefer writing as their chosen platform. McGrath writes tax planning content to engage with his physician clients, while Engen finds blogging about common financial planning topics helps him engage with mass-market clients.

The panelists highlighted the importance of visualizing your ideal client and writing content that resonates with them. McGrath emphasized that putting your voice out there can be daunting, but it’s crucial in building a following. Consistency and authenticity are key, making it challenging to outsource social media management to a third party.

Over time, posting becomes easier, and new ideas begin to flow effortlessly. The experts advised that topics don’t have to be complex or original; writing about something you know well can be effective and drive engagement.

Different firms have varying approaches to social media use advisors. McGrath stated that he can write content without consulting compliance, but blog posts require pre-approval. Sithamparapillai collaborates with his chief compliance officer to determine what he can post on Instagram, with most financial planning topics deemed acceptable.

The panelists also advised caution when responding to people online, recommending grace and professionalism in dealing with criticisms or mistakes. Finally, the experts advised against engaging in heated discussions on topics like dividends on platforms like Twitter.

Choosing the right social media platform and consistently posting relevant content that resonates with your target audience can help financial advisors build a following and connect with potential clients.

Sources:

– Institute for Advanced Financial Planners’ annual symposium panel discussion

– Aravind Sithamparapillai, Associate at Ironwood Wealth Management Group

– McGrath, Financial Advisor

– Robb Engen, Financial Planner at Boomer & Echo

(Note: This article is a comprehensive summary based on the original article published on Advisor.ca)