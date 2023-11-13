Understanding the New Language of Generation Alpha and Gen Z

With each new generation, a new language seems to emerge, and Generation Alpha is no exception. Born starting in 2010, they are the children of millennials and the younger siblings of Generation Z. While still young, Gen Alpha is already making its mark on social media, bringing along a whole new set of slang terms and hashtags.

The rise of platforms like TikTok has allowed Gen Alpha to spread their unique vocabulary and introduce their peers (and even older generations) to words and phrases we’ve never seen before. From Rizz and Delulu to Heather and Pushing P, here are some of the most popular terms shaping the Gen Alpha and Gen Z vernacular:

– Rizz/Rizzler: Used to describe someone who is charming or possesses charisma. This term has been popularized social media influencer Kai Cenat.

– Delulu: Short for delusional, this term refers to someone who believes in something extraordinary even when it’s unlikely. While it started as a way to poke fun at K-pop fans, some experts argue that having self-belief can be a powerful tool for overcoming challenges.

– Heather: This term refers to a socially desirable person and can be traced back to a Conan Gray song. However, older users were already using it due to the influence of a popular 1980s movie called “Heathers,” which featured a group of beautiful and popular high school girls.

– Pushing P: Often accompanied the blue P emoji, this phrase signifies keeping it real and being an upright or honorable person. Rapper Gunna explained that it means being a stand-up man.

– Sigma: Often associated with a hashtag and a reference to Christian Bale’s character in “American Psycho,” a sigma refers to a person who is hyper-masculine, selfishly focused on their own success and wealth.

– Bones Day: This phrase originated from a TikTok account featuring an elderly pug named Noodle. If Noodle stayed standing, it was a “Bones Day,” indicating a time to seize the day. Conversely, if Noodle didn’t stand up, it was a “No Bones Day,” suggesting that one should save grand aspirations for another time.

– W: Short for win, this term is commonly used to express something good or positive. It can be seen in comments or captions on TikTok and other social media platforms.

– NSFW: An acronym for “Not Safe For Work,” this term is used to label content that may include nudity, sexual references, or explicit language. Parents should be aware of its meaning to understand their children’s online conversations.

While it’s helpful to be familiar with these words and phrases, it’s important to avoid incorporating them into your own vocabulary, especially when conversing with your children. Using their slang might make them cringe. However, being aware of these terms can help you identify when inappropriate slang is being used and when harmless fun is taking place.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does Gen Alpha mean?

A: Gen Alpha refers to the generation born starting in the year 2010, who are the children of millennials and the younger siblings of Generation Z.

Q: Where can I find these slang terms?

A: These slang terms are commonly used on social media platforms like TikTok and may also appear in everyday conversations among younger individuals.

Q: Should I use these terms in my own conversations?

A: It is generally advised not to incorporate these slang terms into your own vocabulary, particularly when speaking with your children, as it may come across as cringeworthy.

Q: Why is it important to be familiar with these new words?

A: Being familiar with these new words can help parents and guardians understand their children’s conversations online and identify any potentially inappropriate slang being used.

Q: Are these words unique to Generation Alpha?

A: Some words have originated with Gen Alpha, while others have been popularized Generation Z. The introduction of new slang terms is a common occurrence with each new generation.