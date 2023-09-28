How to Watch The Sinner Season 2 Online: Streaming Details and Options

If you’re wondering how to watch The Sinner Season 2 online, you’re in luck. The second season of this gripping psychological thriller series is available to stream on Netflix. After the incredible success of season 1, season 2 introduces viewers to the teenage protagonist, Julian, who is the perpetrator of two murders, and Detective Harry Ambrose’s investigation of the case.

In this new installment, we see Detective Harry Ambrose returning to New York to investigate the murders of two adults committed Julian, a young teenage boy who is at the center of the season’s storyline. Bill Pullman reprises his role as Harry Ambrose, while Elisha Henig portrays the character of Julian. The cast also includes Carry Coon, Hannah Gross, David Call, and Brady Jenness.

To watch The Sinner Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options provided: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest Standard with Ads plan shows ads before or during most of its content but still provides access to almost all movies and TV shows. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on 2 supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free, enables users to download content on two devices, and also offers an option to add one extra member who does not live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but for four supported devices at a time. Additionally, it allows content to be displayed in Ultra HD, allows downloads on up to six devices, and permits up to two extra members who do not live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The Sinner Season 2 takes place in a small New York town, where a haunted detective searches for answers to perplexing crimes while battling his own demons.

Please note that streaming services are subject to change, and the information provided here is accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– The Sinner Season 2 on Netflix