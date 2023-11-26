Tapping into the Power of Over-60 Influencers

Every day, Jane McKennan delves into the world of TikTok, meticulously researching the latest trends and dances on the popular video-sharing app. But what sets her apart is that she’s a 65-year-old woman who has found unexpected success and fame on this platform.

Ms. McKennan, known as @the_devonmaid on TikTok, has amassed over 792,000 views and 55 million likes with her viral videos. These short, energetic bursts of fun have captured the attention of viewers of all ages. Her popularity highlights a wider shift in society’s appreciation for the commercial value that performers and artists over 60 can bring.

In fact, the over-50s demographic can be incredibly lucrative for marketers. With retired households representing the wealthiest group in the UK and over a quarter of pensioners being millionaires, there’s ample opportunity to tap into this market.

Celebrities like Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Helen Mirren have also embraced their later years, becoming the faces of major fashion campaigns. This reassessment of the value of older performers extends to the digital realm as well, where influencers like Jane McKennan are able to monetize their content and enjoy a newfound second career.

