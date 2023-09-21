New Landlord and Agency Review Website Gives Power to Tenants

Tiktoker and tenants’ advocate Jordan van den Berg, also known as Purplepingers, has launched a new landlord and agency review website called “Shit Rentals.” The purpose of the site is to address the power imbalance between renters and landlords allowing tenants to submit testimonies about their experiences with landlords, property managers, and rentals.

Van den Berg believes that when renters apply for a property, real estate agents and landlords have access to a wealth of information about them, while renters have very little information about the property or the previous tenants. The “Shit Rentals” website aims to provide renters with more transparency and help them make more informed decisions in a rental market that is often skewed against them.

The website features testimonials from tenants, both positive and negative, about specific properties, landlords, and agencies. Reviews range from praises for caring landlords to complaints about mold infestations, lack of power points, and other issues with properties. The website currently has around 120 reviews.

The launch of “Shit Rentals” comes at a time when there is a rental crisis in many parts of the country, with low vacancy rates and soaring rents. State governments have taken action to alleviate the crisis, such as investing in new housing developments and strengthening renters’ rights.

While similar listing sites have been attempted in the past, the hope is that van den Berg’s take on the idea, combined with his social media presence, will generate the necessary momentum for the website to be successful. However, there are criticisms of the site, with concerns about anonymity and lack of verification for the reviews.

Van den Berg acknowledges that the website is still in its early stages but has plans to improve its functionality. He has also received offers from web developers willing to help enhance the site. Despite these potential improvements, he is committed to keeping the platform free for all users.

In conclusion, “Shit Rentals” is a new website that empowers tenants providing them with a platform to share their experiences and reviews of landlords, property managers, and rentals. Its launch comes at a crucial time when renters are facing challenges due to a rental crisis. While there are criticisms and concerns about the website, it is hoped that it will bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the rental market.

