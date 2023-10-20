Backpack and Whisper, the beloved stars of the film Dicks: The Musical, recently took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. The Sewer Boys, as they are known in the film, play the role of surrogate children for Nathan Lane’s character, Harris. Their presence on Reddit has added a new level of excitement and intrigue to the platform.

During their AMA, Backpack and Whisper fielded a variety of questions from fans, providing both intriguing and humorous responses. When asked about the possibility of a romantic connection with Megan Thee Stallion, their response was swift and straightforward: “Probably not. World famous rapper :(.” This answer laid to rest any hopes of a potential relationship between the Sewer Boys and the renowned musician.

Another question inquired about their ability to read minds, to which Backpack and Whisper took a playful and enigmatic approach. They dismissed the notion of being “born” and instead presented themselves as beings who witnessed the birth of the Sun. They humorously responded, “You are thinking of your basic human needs: piss/shit/food/sex/love. You disgust us.” Their cryptic response left Reddit users both amused and intrigued.

It is evident that Backpack and Whisper have captivated the Reddit community with their charm and wit. Their presence on the platform has brought a new level of excitement and engagement, making Reddit a hub of gay culture rather than a source of disgust. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Dicks: The Musical in theaters on October 20th, the Sewer Boys continue to leave a lasting impact both on and off screen.

