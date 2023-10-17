Netflix Confirms International Release for “Four Knights of the Apocalypse” Anime Sequel

Netflix has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime, titled “Four Knights of the Apocalypse,” will be making its international debut on the streaming platform. The Japanese release is scheduled for October 2023, and fans worldwide can expect to enjoy it as a Netflix Original.

“Four Knights of the Apocalypse” is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated Nakaba Suzuki. The anime adaptation is being produced Telecom Animation Film, marking another studio change for the franchise after its transition from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen. Interestingly, if we include the third film in the franchise, “Grudge of Edinburgh,” a total of five different animation studios have contributed to The Seven Deadly Sins.

The story of “Four Knights of the Apocalypse” takes place years after the disbanding of Britannia’s infamous team of Holy Knights. The protagonist, Percival, discovers the prophecy of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a group destined to bring about the destruction of the world. Percival, targeted the forces of Camelot ruled a corrupted King Arthur Pendragon, embarks on a mission to find the other members of the Four Knights. Alongside him is Lancelot, the son of Ban, a former member of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Netflix’s announcement comes after the series was featured at the Anime Japan 2023 event, where a new teaser trailer and cast members were revealed. Although there was initial doubt regarding a Netflix release, the streaming giant has been a longtime home for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise. Netflix initially distributed the main season exclusively from 2015 onwards, and subsequently acquired the exclusive rights to additional films and now the “Four Knights of the Apocalypse” sequel.

While the Japanese release date has been set for October 2023, the specific Netflix release date is yet to be announced. Fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of “Four Knights of the Apocalypse” on Netflix will have to stay tuned for further updates.