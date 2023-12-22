U.S. Space Force Prepares for Seventh X-37B Space Plane Mission

The United States Space Force is gearing up for the seventh mission of its secretive X-37B space plane, which is set to be launched into orbit in the coming days. Departing from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the uncrewed vehicle will be lifted a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, a first for the X-37B. The launch was delayed a day due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The X-37B has piqued the interest of the space community since its inception, with its mysterious activities in low Earth orbit remaining largely unknown. Although the purpose and location of the space plane are undisclosed, it has been occasionally observed and photographed skywatchers using telescopes.

Little is known about the specific nature of its missions, as the U.S. Space Force keeps the classified aspects under wraps. However, the upcoming flight, known as OTV-7, will involve various tests focused on space domain awareness technologies and the effects of radiation on NASA materials.

In its previous mission, the X-37B spent an impressive 908 days in orbit, facilitated a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Prior to that, the vehicle completed five flights with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rockets. The Falcon Heavy booster, being more powerful than both of its predecessors, will enable the X-37B to explore “new orbital regimes,” according to Space Force officials.

The duration and orbital details of this mission have yet to be disclosed. The Space Force emphasizes that these X-37B missions are crucial for safe and responsible operations in space, benefiting all users of the space domain.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall expressed the innovative spirit of the United States Space Force, stating, “This seventh flight of the X-37B continues to demonstrate the innovative spirit of the United States Space Force.”

The Boeing-built X-37B measures approximately 29 feet in length and shares the landing capabilities of NASA’s space shuttles, enabling it to return to Earth and touch down on a runway. Over its six flights, the space plane has accumulated a total of 3,774 days in orbit.

Previous missions have involved scientific experiments, including tests of solar energy harnessing technology and the effects of prolonged exposure to space on organic materials.