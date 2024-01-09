Sole Bliss: The Secret Weapon of Red Carpet Glamour

Sole Bliss, a British shoe brand that initially catered to women with foot conditions, has become a game-changer in the world of red carpet glamour. Celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Gabrielle Union, and Queen Camilla have sung the praises of Sole Bliss, citing the brand as their go-to for stylish and comfortable footwear.

In a step towards expanding its reach, Sole Bliss has recently ventured into collaborations. The brand’s first partnership is with Elizabeth Stewart, a highly respected stylist who has worked with renowned Hollywood stars like Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Jessica Chastain. Stewart, having stumbled upon Sole Bliss shoes online in 2020, decided to offer them to her clients during fittings. The positive feedback she received reaffirmed their comfort and effectiveness.

Stewart went on to design two styles in collaboration with Sole Bliss. The first, named Royalty, is a glamorous platform style with sky-high heels, available in four colors and adorned with sparkling details. The second, called Premiere, is a patent leather sling-back with a pointed toe, offered in six colors, and ideal for daytime events.

Sole Bliss’ success can largely be attributed to its innovative footbed technology. The company’s founder, Lisa Kay, invested five years in perfecting the design with the help of podiatrists and extensive market research. The shoes feature three layers of foam, hidden stretch panels, and wide toe boxes, ensuring both comfort and style.

Interestingly, Sole Bliss expanded its customer base during the pandemic, attracting not only those with foot conditions but also individuals prioritizing comfort. Celebrities like Gayle King, Helen Mirren, and Julia Roberts have all been spotted in Sole Bliss shoes, showcasing their versatility and appeal.

With Sole Bliss, women no longer have to compromise between comfort and glamour. The brand’s commitment to providing fashionable alternatives for those with foot problems has earned it a well-deserved place in the spotlight. As Elizabeth Stewart aptly put it, “There is no greater test of a high heel than a Hollywood awards ceremony.” Sole Bliss has proven that ordinary women can have access to luxurious and comfortable shoes that are red carpet-ready.