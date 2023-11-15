Introducing Ondarreta: A Testament to Basque Craftsmanship and Contemporary Design

In the world of furniture design, simplicity and functionality often reign supreme. Ondarreta, the winner of the 2023 National Design Award, has managed to embody these qualities in their chairs, representing three generations of craftsmanship and the spirit of the Basque Country. With a vision for discreet yet contemporary design, Ondarreta has left a lasting impression on the industry.

Located in San Sebastián, a picturesque city in the heart of the Basque region, Ondarreta’s journey began in a small carpentry shop on Ondarreta beach. Juan Arratibel, the founder of the business, crafted classic furniture hand to cater to high society in the early 20th century. This artisanal approach continued until the 1970s when Juanjo Arratibel and his wife María Luisa Marilis Galardi took over the reins. They transformed the business into a specialized kitchen manufacturer, embracing both tradition and innovation.

In the 2010s, the Arratibel sisters, Nadia and Nora, assumed leadership of the family business. Faced with a competitive market and evolving customer demands, they embarked on a mission to redefine Ondarreta’s identity. They introduced an ultra-sophisticated and functional design line that caught the attention of the industry. One of their notable creations, the Don chair, initially faced a slow start but has now become one of Ondarreta’s most sought-after pieces.

With the success of the Don chair, Ondarreta gained momentum and launched the Bob line. This collection, consisting of tables, chairs, and stools, blended soft shapes with Nordic aesthetics. It perfectly catered to both home and industrial settings, offering a concept of cozy contract where furniture seamlessly transitions between professional and domestic spaces.

Collaboration became a significant aspect of Ondarreta’s design process. They partnered with esteemed designers like Pascual Salvador, Rafael Moneo, Ander Lizaso, and emerging talents such as Made Studio and Arquimaña. This diverse lineup fueled Ondarreta’s growth and allowed them to create furniture that resonates with people on a deeper level.

Ondarreta’s commitment to quality and aesthetics led them to work with renowned suppliers, including Harris Tweed, a collaboration that emerged from Nadia’s journey to Scotland. The latest addition to their collection, the Supra chair, showcases their dedication to innovation. Made with translucent polypropylene, a unique material on the market, the Supra chair embodies versatility and ergonomic design.

Nordic influences are evident in Ondarreta’s designs, but the brand undoubtedly carries the spirit of the Basque Country. Timelessness, functionality, harmony, and sobriety are central to their approach. Their aspiration is to create designs that can be industrialized yet retain a sense of uniqueness.

Ondarreta’s chairs do more than furnish spaces; they bring people together, create connections, and enhance environments. With their commitment to craftsmanship and contemporary design, Ondarreta continues to make a significant impact in the world of furniture.

