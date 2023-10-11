The Sleepy Girl Mocktail Ingredient is on Sale for Prime Day

A popular TikTok trend, the sleepy girl mocktail, has taken social media storm. And now, the secret ingredient used in this viral drink is on sale for Prime Day.

The sleepy girl mocktail is a refreshing and calming drink that gained popularity on TikTok. Users would share videos of themselves making and enjoying the drink, claiming it helped them relax and unwind.

The secret ingredient in this mocktail is a lavender syrup, which gives the drink its soothing and floral flavor. Lavender has long been associated with relaxation and sleep-enhancing properties, making it the perfect addition to this mocktail.

Prime Day offers a great opportunity for those interested in trying out the sleepy girl mocktail to purchase the lavender syrup at a discounted price. It’s a chance to recreate the viral drink and experience its calming effects without breaking the bank.

But what exactly is Prime Day? It’s an annual event hosted Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. During this two-day sale, Amazon offers significant discounts on a wide range of products, including kitchen ingredients like the lavender syrup.

If you’re looking to try the sleepy girl mocktail yourself or want to stock up on other discounted items, Prime Day is the perfect time to do so. You can enjoy the benefits of a soothing drink and save money at the same time.

Source: Glossy

Definitions:

1. Mocktail: A non-alcoholic cocktail or beverage.

2. TikTok: A popular social media platform for creating and sharing short video content.

3. Prime Day: An annual sales event exclusive to Amazon Prime members, offering discounts on various products.