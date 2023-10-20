Soldier Uses Social Media Videos to Recruit for National Guard

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tyler Butterworth has found a unique way to recruit new members for the military. Using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Butterworth creates humorous videos that mimic popular trends while also promoting the National Guard. While these videos may seem like just a way to make people laugh, they have actually become an effective recruiting tool.

Butterworth noticed that many of the potential recruits he was targeting were not very responsive to traditional methods of communication. Instead of relying on phone calls or emails, he decided to meet them where they already spend a lot of their time – on social media. By creating entertaining videos that appeal to a younger audience, Butterworth has been able to attract new recruits to the National Guard.

The results have been impressive, with about 90 percent of his recruits coming from social media platforms. He has been able to connect with people who may not have considered joining the military before, showing them a different side of the National Guard through his humorous videos.

While TikTok has faced criticism for security concerns, the Army supports using social media as a recruitment tool. In fact, Butterworth has even briefed high-ranking officials on his innovative ideas for targeting potential recruits and spreading information to current soldiers.

Although Butterworth’s primary goal is to recruit new members, the videos also serve as an outlet for him to express his personality and learn new things in the military. He enjoys making people laugh and believes that involving others in his videos helps showcase the diversity of the soldiers in the National Guard.

Overall, Butterworth’s social media recruiting strategy has proven successful, allowing him to connect with a younger audience and bring in new members to the National Guard.

