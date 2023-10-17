The Revival of the Micro-Cheating Trend on TikTok

TikTok has become a hub for viral relationship trends, and the latest one to take center stage is the revival of the “micro-cheating” trend. Micro-cheating refers to small behaviors that can be perceived as infidelity. TikToker @teo.sol created a viral list of 10 things she considered micro-cheating, including flirting, secret friendships, and maintaining contact with ex-partners.

The term micro-cheating first emerged in 2018 and has gained renewed popularity on the platform, with the hashtag garnering 25 million views. Content creators are now creating lists describing various behaviors they deem unfaithful. Some seemingly innocent acts like liking photos of the opposite sex or venting about one’s partner to a friend have made their way onto these lists.

While the trend may seem harmless, relationship expert Limor Gottlieb from Brunel University in London has raised concerns about its potential impact. Gottlieb warns that closely following the micro-cheating trend, especially for individuals who are already insecure in their relationships, can lead to problematic behaviors. People with an anxious attachment style, in particular, may be drawn to this content, constantly preoccupied with their relationships and seeking to monitor their partners closely.

Gottlieb also cautions that this trend may increase conflict in relationships, potentially even leading to violence in some cases. While setting boundaries is crucial in a relationship, strict adherence to the micro-cheating trend can inadvertently harm a relationship, especially for those new to the dating scene or who tend to be more anxious. Open communication and discussion about what constitutes cheating are key to addressing concerns related to micro-cheating.

In conclusion, while the micro-cheating trend on TikTok offers some valid relationship insights, it’s important to approach it with caution. Couples should have open dialogues and negotiate their boundaries to ensure a healthy and secure relationship.