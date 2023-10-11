The Most Entertaining Scary Movies on Netflix

If you’re in the mood for some thrilling and chilling films, Netflix has got you covered. These movies are perfect for those who prefer simple scares and entertaining horror without the need for deep analysis. Here are some of the most entertaining scary movies currently available on Netflix.

Gerald’s Game

Based on Stephen King’s novel, “Gerald’s Game” follows the story of Jessie and Gerald, a married couple on a vacation. Things take a dark turn when Gerald dies suddenly, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed. As she battles hunger, thirst, and a lurking presence, she must find a way to escape.

Hush

In “Hush,” deaf author Maddie finds herself targeted a masked man in her secluded home. Maddie uses her deafness to her advantage, and a thrilling cat-and-mouse game ensues.

His House

“His House” tells the story of Bol and Rial, a refugee couple seeking asylum in the UK. As they face a difficult adjustment and encounter racism, their new home becomes haunted a vengeful presence. Their struggle to banish the entity puts a strain on their relationship.

In the Tall Grass

Based on a novella Stephen King and Joe Hill, “In the Tall Grass” follows two siblings who venture into a field of tall grass after hearing a child’s cry for help. They soon realize they are trapped and encounter others who have been lost for weeks. An eerie boulder in the center of the field holds the key to their escape.

Vampires vs. the Bronx

In “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” a group of young kids must defend their community in the Bronx from invading vampires. This clever allegory for gentrification showcases how the neighborhood fights back against the wealthy vampires who seek to control it.

Blood Red Sky

“Blood Red Sky” follows a woman and her son, who are on a hijacked plane. When her son’s life is threatened, the woman reveals her vampiric nature and fights back against the mercenaries to save her child.

The Fear Street Trilogy

In the “Fear Street” trilogy, the cursed town of Shadyside is plagued witchcraft and demons. Set in different eras, a group of teenagers from each time period rise up to defend their homes against the supernatural forces.

The Strangers

“The Strangers” is a classic home invasion film. A couple staying in an isolated vacation home find themselves terrorized masked assailants. The chilling answer to their question of why they were targeted is simply, “Because you were home.”

Creep

In “Creep,” a man named Aaron responds to an internet ad and ends up filming a stranger, Josef. As the day unfolds, Aaron realizes that Josef is not what he seems, and things take a dark and murderous turn.

Under the Shadow

Set during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, “Under the Shadow” follows Shideh and her daughter, Dorsa. As they deal with the horrors of war, their home becomes haunted a malevolent presence.

If you’re looking for some spine-tingling entertainment, these scary movies on Netflix are sure to deliver the thrills and chills you’re seeking.

Sources:

– Gerald’s Game: Netflix

– Hush: Netflix

– His House: Netflix

– In the Tall Grass: Netflix

– Vampires vs. the Bronx: Netflix

– Blood Red Sky: Netflix

– The Fear Street Trilogy: Netflix

– The Strangers: Universal Pictures

– Creep: Netflix

– Under the Shadow: Netflix