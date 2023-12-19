Beware of Deep Fake Scams: Protect Yourself from AI-Driven Fraud

Summary: A growing number of innocent Australians are falling victim to deep fake scams that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive and swindle people out of their hard-earned money. Scammers are using the faces and voices of well-known personalities such as Gina Rinehart, Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest, Dick Smith, and Ally Langdon to add credibility to their fraudulent investment schemes on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. These deep fake scams promise huge returns on investment through online trading, but the reality is far from it.

Paula and Ron are just two of the many victims who have suffered significant financial losses due to these scams. Paula came across an ad on her granddaughter’s school Facebook page featuring her favorite TV personality, Ally Langdon. She was lured into the scam, resulting in financial devastation. Ron, on the other hand, lost his entire superannuation, totaling $220,000, after being convinced to invest based on the deep fake video featuring Gina Rinehart. The emotional toll and embarrassment faced the victims is immeasurable.

Dick Smith, another victim of deep fake scams, expressed his anger and disbelief at the power wielded these scammers. He urged Australians to stay vigilant and avoid engaging with any advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, as it is nearly impossible to distinguish between genuine content and deep fake scams. However, getting justice seems almost unattainable due to the rapid advancement of AI technology. Justin Quill, a media lawyer, highlighted the biggest challenge in taking legal action, which is identifying the responsible parties and finding the appropriate jurisdiction.

The impact of these scams has pushed prominent figures like Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest to take action. Rinehart directly contacted Mark Zuckerberg, while Forrest is suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Unfortunately, the effectiveness of such measures remains uncertain. The warning is clear: do not trust everything you see or hear on social media platforms. Until regulatory measures catch up with AI technology, it is crucial for individuals to remain cautious and skeptical about online investment opportunities advertised on these platforms.