Saw X Producers Share How They Listen to the Fans

The producers of Saw X, Mark Burg and Oren Koules, have revealed their unique approach to listening to the fans of the franchise. While most movies made for fans tend to miss the mark, the Saw X team has taken a different approach. Having produced over ten movies in the franchise, they understand the importance of understanding what the audience wants.

Burg emphasized the amount of time they spend developing the scripts and creating a story that captures the audience’s attention from the beginning to the end. They want to ensure that viewers are invested in finding out what happens in the storyline and how it all concludes.

Koules believes that the continuity provided the same team members involved in the franchise since its inception is a significant factor in its success. The dedication and commitment of the director, Kevin Greutert, executive producer Dan Heffner, and others have been vital in maintaining the franchise’s consistency.

However, one unique aspect of their approach is their respect for the fans. They actively listen to them and strive to understand their perspectives. They even go as far as lurking on fan Reddit threads to gauge the audience’s desires and preferences. By doing so, they were able to identify that fans wanted to see more of Tobin Bell as John Kramer and Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young. This information guided the development of the storyline for Saw X, which explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s personal game.

Saw X, directed Kevin Greutert, is set between the events of Saw I and II. It follows the story of John Kramer’s desperate search for a cure for his cancer and his subsequent revenge on con artists who take advantage of vulnerable individuals. The movie promises to deliver the signature visceral and terrifying traps that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

