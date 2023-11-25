Introducing the Rising Stars of Indian Sarcasm and Sassiness

Indians living in the West are breaking stereotypes and making their mark in the world of social media. We are known for our intelligence and kindness, but little did we know that our sarcasm and sassiness could also become our trademark. Thanks to a group of influencers from India, many of whom are currently residing in the West, the global community is realizing that Indians can indeed be sassy. Here are some of the rising stars who are redefining Indian humor:

1. Prayag Mishra AKA Pookie: Meet Prayag Mishra, the 25-year-old Canadian sensation who has taken TikTok storm with his simple yet sassy vlogs. With roots tracing back to India, Prayag has amassed over a million fans in just two months, forming the mighty ‘Pookie Nation’ or affectionately dubbed ‘Pookie Bears.’ His videos, often filmed in his car, consist of him engaging with his viewers, who he lovingly calls ‘Pookies.’ His catchphrase, “It’s the way you act,” has become a trending audio, with thousands of women pretending to be his girlfriend or wife in the comment section.

2. Sri AKA Simplyysri: Breaking the stereotype of shy and kind Indian women, @Simplyysri spills Indian secrets with sass and humor. Her relatable content not only resonates with Indians but also with NRIs living abroad. With only 180 posts, she has gained an impressive following of 282K.

3. Twinkle Standley: Based in Dubai, Twinkle Standley quickly rose to fame with her funny and honest videos. She covers a range of topics, including relationships, dating, makeup, and brown-girl problems. One of her viral videos showcases her cleverly handling a phone call with a scammer, giving them a taste of their own medicine and leaving them fuming.

4. Pushpek Sidhu: Pushpek Sidhu is here to address the concerns of Indians who cringe at the misrepresentation of Indian cuisine. In his videos, he humorously explores famous dishes like pasta, pretending to try them for the first time but eating them in a way that Westerners eat Indian food, thus comically “ruining” the dish. His approach has gained him a dedicated following who appreciate his efforts to fight against the “bastardization” of Indian food.

5. Vivacious Varenya aka Meditation bowl girl: Among the rising stars, Varenya stands out as the youngest influencer in the group. Her English-speaking videos not only provide entertaining content but also showcase her impressive accent that puts many Indians living abroad to shame. Her most popular video revolves around the topic of meditation bowls and their calming properties, attracting over 2.9 million views on Instagram.

These influencers are breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes with their wit and humor. They are not only entertaining but also promoting a new image of Indians in the social media landscape. So, which of these rising stars is your favorite?

