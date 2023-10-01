The Sandman Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s hit series, The Sandman, is on its way. Here’s everything we know about the cast, plot, and release of the follow-up.

Creator Neil Gaiman announced the renewal of The Sandman for Season 2 in November last year. He expressed his excitement to work with Netflix, Warner Bros., and executive producers Allan Heinberg and David Goyer to bring even more of The Sandman stories to life.

According to Gaiman, the scripts for Season 2 are already written, and casting is underway for the first episode. Sets are also being designed. Photos leaked from the set in the United Kingdom, confirming that production has begun.

However, the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike has significantly impacted the filming schedule. Gaiman mentioned that the release date of Season 2 depends on when the strike will be resolved. Despite these setbacks, once the strike ends, production is expected to resume promptly.

As for the release date, it is uncertain when Season 2 will arrive on Netflix. Season 1 took almost two years to complete, but Season 2 may have a shorter timeline. It is unlikely that the second season will be released before 2025 due to the ongoing strike.

Interestingly, Netflix’s official announcement avoided using the term “Season 2” and instead promised “more episodes and stories.” This suggests that the format of the upcoming episodes may be different from the traditional season structure. Actor Mason Alexander Park hinted at a unique format, stating that there is more Sandman coming in a “really cool way.”

The returning cast for Season 2 is expected to include Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, and many other familiar faces from Season 1. Additionally, there will be new characters joining the series, including members of the seven Endless and Wanda, Barbie’s transgender woman best friend.

In terms of the plot, Season 2 will likely delve into the third and fourth volumes of the original comic run: Dream Country and Season of Mists. These volumes will introduce new adventures and challenges for Morpheus and the other characters.

While there is still much to learn about The Sandman Season 2, fans can look forward to more captivating storytelling and visually stunning scenes. As the strike comes to an end and production resumes, the wait for the next installment of this beloved series will hopefully be worth it.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]