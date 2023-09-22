The Sandman Season 2: What We Know So Far

Last year, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of “The Sandman,” based on Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series. The show received rave reviews and quickly gained a dedicated fanbase. And now, fans can rejoice because “The Sandman” has been renewed for “more episodes,” which we can essentially consider as Season 2. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

The first season of “The Sandman” consisted of 10 episodes, which covered the first two volumes of the comic series, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House.” The show was well-received, and shortly after its release, a bonus animated episode titled “Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope” was dropped.

However, the story covered in the first season is just the tip of the iceberg. The “Sandman” comic series consists of ten core volumes, a prequel, and numerous spin-offs in the “Sandman Universe.” This means that there is plenty of source material for future seasons.

The renewal for Season 2 came three months after the release of the first season, with a now-deleted tweet from DC Comics teasing the continuation of the series. Netflix later confirmed the renewal, stating that “The Sandman” would return with more episodes and stories adapted from the graphic novels.

It’s important to note that Netflix hasn’t officially referred to the future episodes as Season 2. However, creator Neil Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed their excitement for the renewal, promising more captivating stories from the world of “The Sandman.”

Scripts for Season 2 were already written in 2022, indicating that the show is ready to go if another season is greenlit. The production team has been actively planning for Season 2, discussing story arcs and visual effects. Although specific plot details and the number of episodes remain under wraps, fans can expect the same level of quality storytelling and stunning visuals that made the first season a hit.

In conclusion, “The Sandman” Season 2 is on its way, and fans can look forward to delving deeper into the fantastical world of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless Family.

