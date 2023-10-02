The Sandman Season 2 to Feature Greek Mythology

The second season of The Sandman will delve into the world of Greek mythology, introducing iconic figures such as Hades, Persephone, Orpheus, and Eurydice. These characters will play a significant role in the retelling of the mythological story, “The Song of Orpheus.”

In the first season of The Sandman, viewers were introduced to Morpheus, the ruler of the Dream Realm. The show covered the initial volumes of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel and left fans craving for more. With season two on the horizon, the series will continue to explore different realms and dive deeper into world mythology.

The addition of Norse gods, including Odin, Thor, and Loki, had already been confirmed for the upcoming season. Now, it has been revealed that the Greek gods Hades, Persephone, and Eurydice will also be featured. Orpheus, portrayed Ruairi O’Connor, was spotted during filming in June at Durdle Door.

For those unfamiliar with these characters, Hades is the ruler of the Underworld, Persephone is his wife and queen, and Orpheus is a legendary musician and poet. Eurydice is a nymph and Orpheus’ beloved. Their story, “The Song of Orpheus,” is intricately woven into The Sandman mythos and will be covered in the second season.

In “The Song of Orpheus,” the wedding of Orpheus and Eurydice is tragically cut short when Eurydice dies. Determined to bring her back, Orpheus seeks the help of his family, including Destruction and Death, and travels to the Underworld to bargain for her life. Hades and Persephone agree to allow Eurydice to return on one condition: Orpheus must trust that she follows him and not look back. Failure to comply would result in the loss of Eurydice forever.

Due to the recent WGA writer’s strike, filming for The Sandman was put on hold, but it is now set to continue. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike may cause further delays. Creator Neil Gaiman has expressed hope that filming will resume once the actor’s strike is resolved. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the release of Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, set in the Sandman Universe, which will tie directly into the storyline covered in season two.

