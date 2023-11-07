A Fantastic Deal: Get 50% Off the 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV

Are you ready for a jaw-dropping deal on Black Friday? Well, don’t wait until the 24th of November because some incredible Black Friday sales have already started. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this amazing offer: the 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV is currently available at Richer Sounds for just £1399, down from its original price of £2799. That’s a whopping 50% off!

If you’re wondering how you can snag this unbelievable deal, it’s as simple as jumping through a couple of hoops. First, become a Richer Sounds VIP member, which you can do for free and instantly. This will bring the price down to £1599. After purchasing the TV, you can then claim a cashback of £200 directly from Samsung. Be sure to check out the Samsung cashback terms and conditions to avail of this offer.

The 65-inch S90C outshines its rivals in both price and features. While we haven’t tested the new model ourselves, it promises to be just as impressive as its predecessor, the S95B, which we praised for its thrilling performance.

So, what can you expect from the S90C? It boasts 4K and HDR support, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. With Dolby Atmos and smart functionality, you’ll have access to all your favorite apps and services. Gamers will be delighted with the 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR features, making it perfect for your PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience.

In summary, if you’re in the market for a cutting-edge smart TV with premium panel technology and all the gaming features you need, the S90C OLED is the perfect choice. With a remarkable discount of £1000, this TV is an absolute steal.

FAQ

Can anyone avail of this deal?

Yes, anyone can take advantage of this offer. You just need to sign up as a Richer Sounds VIP member, which is free and instantly accessible.

Is the cashback offer guaranteed?

Yes, the cashback offer is directly from Samsung and is subject to their terms and conditions. Be sure to review them before making your purchase.

Can I connect this TV to my gaming console?

Absolutely! The S90C supports 4K/120Hz, ALLM, and VRR, making it ideal for connecting with your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Is the picture quality as good as its predecessor?

While we haven’t tested the S90C ourselves, it is expected to deliver an incredible viewing experience, just like its highly acclaimed predecessor, the S95B.

How long is this deal available?

The deal is currently available, but it is always best to act quickly as stocks may be limited. So don’t miss out on this unbeatable discount!