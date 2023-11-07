Experience the Thrills: Get the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV at an Unbeatable Price

With Black Friday around the corner, savvy shoppers are eagerly waiting for the best deals. While some may be keeping their powder dry until the big day on November 24th, it’s worth noting that several Black Friday sales have already begun. One deal, in particular, stands out as a game-changer: the 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV at an unbelievable price of £1399 at Richer Sounds.

This impressive TV originally launched with a hefty price tag of £2799. However, the current discount slashes the price in half, making it an irresistible bargain. Not only is the Samsung S90C price significantly lower than its competitors, such as the LG C3, LG G3, and Sony A80L, but it also boasts superior features.

What sets the S90C apart is its exceptional panel technology and advanced capabilities. With 4K and HDR support, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, this TV delivers stunning picture quality and dynamic visuals. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos provides a captivating audio experience, while the smart functionality ensures access to all your favorite apps and services. For gamers, the S90C offers 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR, making it ideal for next-gen gaming on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Purchasing the Samsung S90C is a breeze. Simply become a Richer Sounds VIP member, a quick and free process, to unlock the discounted price of £1599. Once you have your TV, you can claim £200 cashback directly from Samsung to maximize your savings.

If you’re in the market for a modern smart TV with exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and top-notch gaming capabilities, the Samsung S90C QD-OLED is the perfect choice. With a jaw-dropping discount of £1000, now is the time to seize this unbeatable offer.

FAQ:

Q: Is the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV available at Richer Sounds?

A: Yes, Richer Sounds currently offers the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV at a discounted price of £1399.

Q: How does the price of the Samsung S90C compare to its competitors?

A: The Samsung S90C is priced significantly lower than its rivals, such as the LG C3, LG G3, and Sony A80L.

Q: What features are included in the Samsung S90C TV?

A: The Samsung S90C offers 4K support, HDR support (HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), Dolby Atmos, smart functionality, and gaming features like 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR.

Q: How can I purchase the Samsung S90C at the discounted price?

A: To access the discounted price of £1599, you need to become a Richer Sounds VIP member. Additionally, you can claim £200 cashback directly from Samsung.

Q: Is the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV suitable for gaming?

A: Yes, the S90C TV is perfect for gaming with its high refresh rates, ALLM, and VRR support, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.