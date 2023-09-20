The Saint of Second Chances: A Riveting Documentary About Redemption and Legacy

Netflix’s latest documentary, The Saint of Second Chances, is a shining example of their ability to tell captivating real-life stories. Directed Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville, this film is not only entertaining and engaging, but it may just be one of the best documentaries to come out of Netflix yet.

The focus of the documentary is Mike Veeck, the PR and promotional mastermind behind the Chicago White Sox, and his ill-fated idea known as “Disco Demolition.” This infamous event resulted in the destruction of the playing field and led to the sale of the team, tarnishing Mike’s reputation in the process. The documentary takes an audacious and smart approach choosing to focus on Mike rather than his renowned father, Bill Veeck, who was known for his passion for the game and entertaining the fans.

The Saint of Second Chances delves into the complex dynamic between parent and child. It explores the strained relationship between Bill and Mike, as well as Mike’s own journey to establish his identity outside of his father’s shadow. The documentary also touches upon the personal tragedy of Mike’s daughter, Rebecca, who battled the incurable neurological disease called “Batten” and sadly passed away at a young age.

Despite these setbacks, the documentary showcases Mike Veeck’s redemption. In 1993, he reinvented the Saint Paul Saints and achieved unprecedented success. Similar to his father, Mike orchestrated outlandish promotional campaigns that garnered attention and ultimately led to triumph.

The technical craft and narrative approach in The Saint of Second Chances are commendable. The use of Jeff Daniels as the narrator and the combination of real archival footage and dramatization bring the story to life. Charlie Day’s portrayal of Mike Veeck is so convincing that it becomes difficult to distinguish between reality and fiction.

Although baseball is a central theme in the documentary, it is not necessary to be a sports enthusiast to enjoy it. The Saint of Second Chances is a cinematic and heartwarming story of redemption, inspiration, and the power of family. It is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a captivating and wholesome documentary.

Sources:

– The Saint of Second Chances, directed Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville, Netflix.

– “Disco Demolition: When Chaos Reigned at Comiskey Park” Ben Wilson, Chicago Tribune.