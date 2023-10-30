Unraveling the Russian Manicure Trend: The Controversy and Benefits

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok recently, you may have come across videos showcasing the popular “Russian manicure.” These videos feature creators documenting their nail salon appointments, providing a voiceover narration of the process. Descriptions such as “dry manicure,” “electric drill,” and “nail health” are often used to explain the techniques involved in this trending treatment. However, amidst the buzz, you might find yourself wondering: what exactly is a Russian manicure?

Unlike a traditional manicure that involves soaking the nails and utilizing a pusher and nipper to trim the cuticles, the Russian manicure relies primarily on an electric file to groom the nails without water. Originating in Russia, this technique is known for delivering a clean and polished finish, highly sought after Russian manicurists. The process typically entails a comprehensive five to seven-step sequence, ranging from cuticle removal and nail shaping to the application of a specialized base coat and meticulous nail bed polishing.

TikTok Creator Funmi Monet states in her “Come with me to get a Russian manicure” video, “The longest relationship I’ve had in my 30s has truly been with my nail salon. While dating has let me down, my manicures have never. [Russian manicures] also focus on giving you a very clean and neat cuticle area so that your manicure looks better, longer.”

Many proponents of Russian manicures, like TikTok creator Newly Norton, have praised the technique for transforming their hands. Norton’s pedi video garnered over 128,000 likes, with the creator expressing her satisfaction with manicurist Vitalika, who provided her first Russian manicure. Norton explains, “I’ve been going to traditional salons for 20 years, and I noticed about five or six years ago the service just completely went out the window. She has the tools that allow her to do the work that I need done.”

Nevertheless, despite the recent TikTok trend promoting Russian manicures and its emphasis on nail health, this technique remains controversial for precisely the opposite reason. An E-file manicure, its technical term, is associated with potential cuticle damage. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) advises against complete cuticle removal, as the cuticles serve as protective barriers for the nail root. The AAD warns, “When you trim or cut your cuticles, it’s easier for bacteria and other germs to get inside your body and cause infections.”

Moreover, the use of an electric file carries the risk of misuse, which can lead to cuticle and nail damage, resulting in pain, weak nails, and delicate skin. Dermatologist Dr. Azedeh Shirazi remarks in a Russian manicure reaction video, “Cuticles are important; they serve a purpose. The cuticles serve almost as a barrier to strengthen and protect the nail, so this technique is definitely not dermatologist approved.”

While Russian manicures have their drawbacks, such as difficulty competing with newer techniques like the Gel-X manicure, it’s important to note that they do not involve the use of acrylics. Instead, they solely employ non-toxic hard gel extensions, known for their durability and longevity. Although the process may take between 3 to 5 hours, the results can last for over a month, leaving your nails with a polished, cuticle-free appearance.

If you’re considering an E-file manicure like the Russian manicure, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and seek out a licensed manicurist who specializes in this technique. Doing so can help prevent unnecessary damage to your nails and ensure a positive experience.

