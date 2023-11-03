2024 Projections Show Substantial Increase in Ad Spending on TikTok

A recent forecasted data from Insider Intelligence reveals that ad spending on TikTok is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. While it is projected to take up 2.2% of total digital ad spend worldwide this year, experts predict this number will increase to 2.6% in 2024 and reach 3% in 2025.

Industry leaders and ad executives are already strategizing ways to capitalize on this upward trend. Shray Joshi, founder and CEO of the Good Peeps, aims to encourage marketers to allocate 20% to 25% of their budget to TikTok 2024. Similarly, Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, expects his clients to increase their TikTok spending 10% to 15% in 2024.

While these projections are promising, it is important to acknowledge that the money invested in TikTok advertising currently pales in comparison to what is spent on tech giants like Meta. Despite this, advertisers are embracing the platform investing in creating TikTok-specific content and optimizing ads to meet specific goals. However, for optimal results, experts recommend frequent content posting and consistent advertising on TikTok to tap into the algorithm and reach larger audiences.

Looking ahead, the platform is taking proactive measures to secure more ad dollars. TikTok has initiated a limited-time offer for select advertisers, providing them with $14,000 in ad credit for Q1 2024 if they spend $70,000 on ads in Q4 2023. This offer not only incentivizes spending during the holiday season but also encourages long-term investment in the platform.

Nevertheless, TikTok’s cultural impact has always surpassed its impact on ad dollars. The platform is gradually bridging this gap enhancing advertiser options and capabilities. Advertisers are starting to recognize the value of TikTok as an experimental advertising space, and there is growing interest in allocating a portion of marketing budgets to the platform.

In conclusion, the projected increase in ad spending on TikTok presents significant opportunities for marketers. As the platform evolves and strategic investments continue, TikTok is poised to become a vital component of media plans, rather than simply a nice-to-have addition.

