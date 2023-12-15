Meta’s Threads Moves Closer to Integration with ActivityPub

Meta’s Threads, the social media platform launched Meta as an answer to Twitter, is now in the process of testing integration with ActivityPub, the same service that powers Mastodon. This move brings Threads one step closer to fulfilling its promise of compatibility with the open social networking protocol used platforms like Mastodon. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about the development, noting that making Threads interoperable will provide users with more choices in how they interact and help content reach a wider audience. However, Meta did not provide further comment on the matter.

The integration between Threads and ActivityPub also signifies a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of the fediverse. This decentralized community of ad-free social networks has been gaining attention, especially among marketers seeking alternative avenues for brand exposure after Elon Musk’s controversial presence on Twitter. Connecting with the diverse communities present on the fediverse could prove invaluable to brands looking to establish cultural relevance.

ActivityPub, as the underlying protocol for the fediverse, allows for the seamless transfer of content across participating platforms. Meta began its efforts towards this integration shortly after launching Threads in July, and this recent testing phase demonstrates progress in achieving that goal. Users of Mastodon and other ActivityPub-supported platforms will now be able to follow notable figures from the Meta team, including Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. However, this feature has not yet been made available to general Threads users.

Currently, each social media platform operates as a standalone community, with content largely confined to its own ecosystem. Meta’s involvement in the fediverse introduces a new era of interconnected networks, where content can flow more freely between different platforms. Although some integrations between platforms already exist, Meta’s move marks an important step towards the broader adoption of this interconnected model for social media.

While Meta is optimistic about the potential of joining the fediverse, not all reactions are positive. Some fediverse users express concerns that the arrival of the social media behemoth could overshadow smaller networks, leading to an influx of advertisements and an unwelcome shift in the fediverse’s character. Additionally, Meta’s track record of being a “walled garden” and the lack of transparency around data collection raise doubts among skeptics about the company’s true intentions behind participating in the fediverse.

Meta’s venture into the fediverse through Threads presents an opportunity for the company to address recent privacy concerns and reposition itself as an advocate for interconnectedness. By embracing the concept of diverse and interconnected networks, Meta might navigate its recent challenges while also aligning itself with the future impact of Web3 technologies on creators and social media. However, it remains to be seen how effectively Meta will navigate this new territory, as there is still much work to be done before full integration is achieved.