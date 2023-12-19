TikTok’s Gaming Marketing Team Prepares for Growth in 2024

As TikTok’s gaming marketing team approaches its one-year anniversary, they reflect on the past year’s success and look forward to further growth in 2024. The team is confident in TikTok’s ability to serve as an effective advertising channel for game developers and intends to expand its capabilities in the coming year.

Over the past year, TikTok has proven its value as a platform for reaching gamers. Notably, a case study conducted around the launch of Lessmore’s “We Are Warriors” revealed that TikTok drove 814,000 paid installs and 300,000 organic installs for the mobile game. The platform also generated 216 million views for the game’s paid-ad creatives within a two-week period.

Despite broader restructuring within TikTok’s holding company ByteDance, the gaming marketing team remains unaffected. TikTok’s focus on gaming as a marketing platform remains steadfast, emphasizing its value as an ancillary community platform for gamers rather than developing a dedicated ad-driven gaming tab.

TikTok recognizes the potential for using its platform to raise awareness about gaming companies’ intellectual properties. As gaming worlds and characters become increasingly popular for adaptation into television and film, TikTok’s engaged gamer population offers a prime audience. The team views gaming marketing as IP marketing, likening it to cinematic promotions.

In 2024, TikTok’s gaming marketing team plans to expand its operations and grow its team. Although the specifics of this expansion are not detailed, the team expresses its commitment to investing in areas that will benefit the creative side of the industry and ensure the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Additionally, TikTok envisions potential future expansion into direct in-app purchases. As the platform hosts substantial gaming community activity and discussion, the team sees a future in which gamers can seamlessly click through TikTok to download games directly onto their preferred devices. While this capability is not yet available, TikTok’s interest in this area signals their intention to explore new avenues for user engagement.

With its innovative approach, TikTok’s gaming marketing team is poised for continued success in 2024. By leveraging the platform’s vast reach and engaged gamer audience, they aim to provide valuable marketing opportunities for game developers while further establishing TikTok as a key player in the gaming industry.