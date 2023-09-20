Do Men Really Think About the Roman Empire? Exploring the TikTok Trend

The popular social media app TikTok has been flooded with videos of women asking the men in their lives how often they think about ancient Rome. Surprisingly, many men seem to think about it more frequently than expected, ranging from monthly to daily. This trend has gained massive popularity on TikTok, with videos tagged #RomanEmpire amassing over 1.2 billion views. But what does this viral trend reveal about the differences between men and women?

According to Erik Anderson, a licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in men’s issues and anxiety, there are indeed psychological differences between men and women. Men tend to diverge from women in how they express emotions and aggression, which may explain their fascination with ancient Rome. The depictions of war, brutality, and competition in media often associated with the Roman Empire align with societal expectations of masculine behavior.

Furthermore, experts suggest that men are more inclined to focus on impersonal facts and details, such as city populations. This might be attributed to a lower level of empathetic response in men, coupled with a higher inclination towards logical thinking and systematizing.

This TikTok trend may also reflect the anxiety felt young men in modern society, where the concept of toxic masculinity is being scrutinized, and their behavior is under increased scrutiny. Many young men feel lost as they try to navigate their roles in the world, and they might find solace in a society that glorified male strength, like the Roman Empire.

Ultimately, this viral trend raises questions about masculinity and what it means to be a man today. The interest in the Roman Empire may stem from a longing for a clear sense of identity and a desire to leave a lasting legacy in a time when masculinity is being challenged in various ways.

In conclusion, while the TikTok trend of men thinking about the Roman Empire may seem trivial, it sheds light on deeper psychological and societal factors. The differences between men and women’s interests and the longing for a sense of identity and purpose in young men are essential themes underlying this trend.

Sources:

– Erik Anderson, licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in men’s issues and anxiety

– Ronald Levant, professor emeritus of psychology at The University of Akron and author of “The Tough Standard: The Hard Truths About Masculinity and Violence”