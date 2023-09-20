The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Discusses the Changing Music Landscape and Streaming

Mick Jagger, the frontman of The Rolling Stones, recently sat down for an interview to share his thoughts on the changing music industry and the rise of streaming. The legendary rock band announced their latest album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, earlier this month, marking their first release of original music since 2005.

Jagger highlighted the importance of staying informed and understanding the current music landscape to ensure their longevity as a band. He emphasized that while he may not be chasing the cutting edge of everything, it’s crucial to be aware of how things work in today’s world, not just in the music industry but in various aspects of life.

The musician also reflected on the significant shifts in the record industry over the years, from vinyl to cassettes, CDs, and now streaming. He acknowledged that pop albums used to have poor sales, with show albums and artists like Frank Sinatra dominating the market. However, the arrival of The Beatles marked a turning point as they began selling pop albums, leading to a massive change in the industry.

Regarding streaming, Jagger believes it is often criticized but has a significant advantage: accessibility. He emphasized that people from all generations can now access music from any period effortlessly. Previously, acquiring older records required more effort, such as mail ordering or visiting specialty shops. Now, with streaming platforms, younger audiences can easily explore and discover music from different eras.

‘Hackney Diamonds’, the upcoming album, features collaborations with artists like Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. Additionally, two tracks on the album feature the late drummer Charlie Watts. Despite this release, Jagger revealed that The Rolling Stones are already working on their next full-length album, showing their ongoing dedication to creating new music while adapting to the ever-evolving music landscape.

Sources:

– Q host Tom Power on CBC radio

– The Rolling Stones (source article)