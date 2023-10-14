Rohingya Refugee Photographers Share Stories of Hope and Resilience through Instagram

The devastating fire that tore through Balukhali refugee camp in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh in March 2023 left nearly 15,000 Rohingya refugees homeless and destroyed thousands of shelters. Azimul Hasson and Omal Khair, both 21 years old and residents of the camp, documented the aftermath of the fire through their photography, sharing their images with their combined 6,000 plus Instagram followers.

Azimul and Omal, along with Dil Kayas, another Rohingya refugee photographer, were introduced to photography in 2018 through a training program conducted Fortify Rights and Doha Debates. Since then, they have become exceptional photographers, capturing both the hardships and everyday life of the refugees. Their work is extraordinary and powerful, showcasing the resilience and strength of the Rohingya community.

Through their photographs, Azimul and Omal highlight issues such as the shortage of water in the camp, the lack of formal education, and the constant presence of barbed wire fences that surround them. Their photos also depict the aspirations and desires of the Rohingya children, showing their dreams of becoming doctors and their hopes for a brighter future.

While they do not receive payment for their content on Instagram, Azimul and Omal earn some money through requests for their photos. Journalists often contact them for stories where they need accompanying images. However, they prefer to use smartphones instead of cameras to avoid attracting attention from security personnel.

Their remarkable work has been compiled and published in a book titled ‘A Chance to Breathe’, a testament to the fact that the Rohingya are not only survivors of genocide but also photographers, artists, authors, and more. Their photographs serve as a way to communicate their existence to the world beyond the refugee camp’s barbed wire fences.

Azimul and Omal’s photography represents hope and resilience in the face of adversity. They continue to tell their stories through their images, hoping to shed light on the plight of the Rohingya people and inspire change beyond the confines of the refugee camp.

Source: [Source Name]