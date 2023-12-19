Are Longevity Supplements Safe? Four Risks to Consider

Supplements marketed for longevity have gained popularity among those seeking to extend their lives. However, it is important to be cautious when considering these supplements, as they may pose health risks. Here are four risks to be aware of before trying any new longevity supplement or medication.

1. Drug Interactions: Supplements can interact with other supplements and prescription medications in potentially dangerous ways. Taking multiple supplements simultaneously or supplements with multiple ingredients increases the risk of adverse interactions. Additionally, supplements can interact with prescription medications, leading to harmful effects. For example, magnesium can interact with antibiotics and certain blood-pressure medications.

2. Contamination: Unlike prescription medications, supplements are not regulated as strictly. This means that the actual contents of a supplement may differ from what is listed on the bottle. Some supplements may be contaminated with other ingredients, which can be dangerous. Adulteration is a prevalent problem, particularly in weight-loss, dietary, and bodybuilding supplements.

3. Accidental Overdose: Taking excessive amounts of both medications and supplements can be hazardous. Longevity supplements like magnesium, omega-3s, and vitamin D can be toxic if taken in excessive doses. Symptoms of toxicity include muscle weakness, low blood pressure, and confusion. Too much omega-3 has been linked to bleeding gums and low blood pressure, while excess vitamin D can lead to a buildup of calcium in various organs and even kidney failure.

4. Side Effects: Some medications used as longevity drugs, such as metformin, have potential risks and side effects. Young individuals without diabetes considering metformin for longevity purposes should be cautious, as the risks may outweigh the benefits. Metformin can lower testosterone levels, hinder muscle growth, and even impact sperm quality, potentially increasing the risk of birth defects.

It is crucial to consider these risks and consult with a healthcare professional before introducing any new supplement or medication into your routine. Remember, while the desire to prolong life is understandable, your health and well-being should always be the top priority. Stay informed, take necessary precautions, and make informed decisions about your longevity journey.