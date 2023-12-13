New Article: Coquito Creators Bring a Taste of Tradition to the Digital Age

The cherished holiday tradition of enjoying coquito, a creamy coconut-based beverage, has undergone a transformation in the digital age. No longer must you rely on neighbors, friends, or family members for this beloved Latino treat. Thanks to Latina-owned coquito companies like Coquito NYC and The Coquito Plug, you can now order coquito with just a DM on Instagram.

Gabriela Annacone, the founder of Coquito NYC, recalls her childhood memories of being surrounded the sound of blenders whirring as her best friend’s family made coquito. She brought this tradition to her own family and now shares it with customers every year. Penelope Rodriguez of The Coquito Plug, on the other hand, created her recipe from memory, drawing inspiration from her first taste of coquito as a child.

Neither Gabriela nor Penelope initially intended to start coquito businesses, but the demand, coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit, led them to bottle and sell this cherished beverage. Coquito NYC offers ready-to-drink versions as well as a popular coquito kit that allows customers to make the drink at home. The DIY version brings people together in the kitchen to experience the joy of making coquito together.

Traditionally, coquito is made with coconut cream, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Rum is often added for an extra kick. While shipping regulations prevent the brands from offering alcohol-infused versions for delivery, they recommend certain rum brands to be added at home.

One of the joys of coquito is its versatility. Each family has their own special recipe, allowing for experimentation and customization. Coquito NYC encourages customers to use their recipe as a base and add their desired flavors, such as chocolate or Nutella. The Coquito Plug also plays with flavors and names to highlight Caribbean culture, with limited-edition versions like the ¡Azúcar! flavor named after salsa queen Celia Cruz.

In a world where traditions can be easily lost in the hustle and bustle of modern life, Coquito NYC and The Coquito Plug are preserving Latino culture and spreading holiday cheer with their accessible and delicious coquito. Thanks to these digital coquito creators, the taste of tradition is just a DM away.