AI-Generated Celebrity Clones Exploited in Scam Advertisements on Social Media

Summary: Artificial intelligence-generated clones of celebrities have become increasingly prevalent on social media platforms, and unfortunately, they are being exploited scammers. A recent report from 404media reveals that these deepfakes, featuring public figures like Joe Rogan, Taylor Swift, Steve Harvey, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, are being used in scam advertisements on YouTube. These ads deceive viewers into visiting unsafe websites and divulging personal financial information with the false promise of receiving benefits like stimulus checks and government subsidies. Despite YouTube’s policy against such deceptive practices, many of these ads have remained on the platform.

These scam advertisements employ poorly created deepfakes to trick users. For example, a Taylor Swift deepfake claims that individuals can receive a $6,400 holiday package from “the state” visiting a provided website and answering a couple of questions. Another ad features Steve Harvey intermixed with generic shots of people on their phones, promising a federally funded card worth $6,400 that refills monthly. However, these claims are false and aim to exploit unsuspecting viewers.

The prevalence of these scams has prompted social media users to call out YouTube and discuss methods of preventing further exploitation. However, it seems that the platform is struggling to effectively address the issue, as few of these deceptive ads have been removed. Influencers like MrBeast and executives such as Elon Musk have also expressed their concerns about the harm caused these ads.

404media’s investigation traced the origin of these false government subsidy ads, identifying companies like Mantilla Marketing, Idea Clan Inc., LOOKFINITY LTD, and MILKIT OU. These organizations are responsible for thousands of ads collecting personal information under the guise of offering government support.

While social media users demand action from YouTube, governmental bodies like the Department of the Treasury advise individuals to exercise caution online. The department warns against responding to calls, emails, or other communications offering COVID-19 related grants or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information or upfront fees. Such requests are indicative of scams, and individuals should report such incidents to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

It is evident that the rise of AI-generated deepfakes poses a serious problem, as scammers exploit their likeness to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals. Platforms like YouTube must take swift action to prevent the dissemination of such fraudulent content and protect their user base.